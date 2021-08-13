DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

