Analysts Issue Forecasts for CI Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CI Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

CIX opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

