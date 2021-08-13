FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

