Analysts Offer Predictions for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Paya stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

