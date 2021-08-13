FY2021 EPS Estimates for LIFULL Co., Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LIFULL in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LIFULL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NXCLF stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LIFULL has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

