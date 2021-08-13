HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ WPRT opened at $4.72 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
