HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $4.72 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.