PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $13.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

