Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.30 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

