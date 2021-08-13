ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

OBSV stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ObsEva by 34.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ObsEva by 499.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

