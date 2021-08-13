National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.42.
TSE:HDI opened at C$40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$20.68 and a 1-year high of C$40.74. The firm has a market cap of C$859.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.45.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
