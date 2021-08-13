National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.42.

TSE:HDI opened at C$40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$20.68 and a 1-year high of C$40.74. The firm has a market cap of C$859.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.45.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

