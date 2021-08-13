Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $48.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

