Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

BLDR stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

