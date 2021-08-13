Stryve Foods (SNAX) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.64% 10.29% 4.56%

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -51.43 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.68

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1239 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Stryve Foods’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.