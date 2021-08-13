Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $117.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.80 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $468.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 132.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $17.65 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

