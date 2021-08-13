AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 62.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $552,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 359,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 218,670 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

