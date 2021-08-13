Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ADRNY opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.