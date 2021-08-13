The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

