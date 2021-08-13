Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($11.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20).

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

