FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Increased by Analyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

