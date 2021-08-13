EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

ENLC stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

