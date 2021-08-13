Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $192.97 on Monday. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

