FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.59 on Monday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FibroGen by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

