Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.59. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of £144.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.