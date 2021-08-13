Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

HL opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,616.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

