JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

MNDI opened at GBX 2,057 ($26.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,953.73. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

