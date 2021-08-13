IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBIBF. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

