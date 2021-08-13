Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

GBNH stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

