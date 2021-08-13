Raymond James Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.
SAND opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
