Raymond James Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

SAND opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

