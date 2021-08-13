Liberum Capital Raises Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,615 ($47.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,654.85 ($47.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,193.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -0.82%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

