Reviewing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AxoGen and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 5.99 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -27.07 Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.52 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.12% -10.53% Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

