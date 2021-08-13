Financial Analysis: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) vs. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both finance and insurance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 4.42 -$405.00 million $2.75 8.31

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FS KKR Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A FS KKR Capital 2 3 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.17%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital 81.34% 10.53% 4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

