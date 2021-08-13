Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legrand SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Legrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25. Legrand has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.