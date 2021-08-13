Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €64.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.42 ($75.79).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €58.64 ($68.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.