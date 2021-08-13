Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €82.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

