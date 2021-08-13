Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.40.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.60. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

