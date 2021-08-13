FY2021 Earnings Forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.93). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.41 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

