Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.24.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

