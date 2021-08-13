Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,536 shares of company stock worth $6,185,399.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $20,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $705,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

