Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.