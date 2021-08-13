Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

