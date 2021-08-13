Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.