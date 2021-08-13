Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.00. 8,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,229,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

