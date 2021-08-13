Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $259.50

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.50, but opened at $236.00. Wix.com shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 39,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

