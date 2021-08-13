Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $259.50

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.50, but opened at $236.00. Wix.com shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 39,400 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
