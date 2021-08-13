Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.95. Haemonetics shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 2,065 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

