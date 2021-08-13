Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $26.14

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $28.50. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.