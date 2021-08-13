Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.56. Metromile shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,179 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MILE shares. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

