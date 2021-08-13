goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$207.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$193.20.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$180.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$58.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,284,495.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,137.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.