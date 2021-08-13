Raymond James Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

