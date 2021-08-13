Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$170.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$175.99. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$139.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.