Brokers Issue Forecasts for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

